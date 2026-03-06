From Blues to Blockbusters: Entertainment Highlights of the Week

Blues music legend Buddy Guy is attracting new fans following his role in the Oscar-nominated film 'Sinners'. The musician expressed surprise at recognition from unexpected places, finding fans in his usual grocery store after the film's release.

Meanwhile, Disney's Pixar hopes to capitalize on a viral meme from its upcoming film 'Hoppers'. The meme features a comical lizard character, which has taken social media by storm, boosting anticipation for its theatrical release.

Other notable news includes the Berlin Film Festival's tense leadership situation after Gaza-related tensions, Netflix's acquisition of Ben Affleck's AI film-tech firm, Universal Music's halted US listing plans due to market uncertainty, and Britney Spears' suspected DUI arrest.