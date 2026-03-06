Left Menu

From Blues to Blockbusters: Entertainment Highlights of the Week

The entertainment industry is buzzing with exciting news. Blues legend Buddy Guy gains new fans through the Oscar-nominated film 'Sinners', while Disney Pixar’s 'Hoppers' aims for box office glory. Highlights also include festival leadership changes, Netflix acquisitions, stock market updates, and noteworthy legal incidents in the music world.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 18:29 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 18:29 IST
Blues music legend Buddy Guy is attracting new fans following his role in the Oscar-nominated film 'Sinners'. The musician expressed surprise at recognition from unexpected places, finding fans in his usual grocery store after the film's release.

Meanwhile, Disney's Pixar hopes to capitalize on a viral meme from its upcoming film 'Hoppers'. The meme features a comical lizard character, which has taken social media by storm, boosting anticipation for its theatrical release.

Other notable news includes the Berlin Film Festival's tense leadership situation after Gaza-related tensions, Netflix's acquisition of Ben Affleck's AI film-tech firm, Universal Music's halted US listing plans due to market uncertainty, and Britney Spears' suspected DUI arrest.

