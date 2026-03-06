Rahul Gandhi Embraces Kalaripayattu: A Cultural Exchange at Marian College

Dinashree, a student of Marian College in Kuttikkanam, experienced an unforgettable moment when Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, joined her in performing Kalaripayattu, Kerala's traditional martial art, during his college visit.

Gandhi's visit was part of an interactive program where Dinashree volunteered to interact with him about martial arts, leading to an impromptu demonstration. Gandhi, known for his interest in martial arts, actively participated, following her moves despite his self-proclaimed lack of flexibility.

The event was a cultural exchange, celebrating Keralam's rich traditions and strength. Gandhi's engagement thrilled students, and his visit became a historic moment for Marian College. Social media buzz followed, with students sharing the experience widely.

