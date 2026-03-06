Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Embraces Kalaripayattu: A Cultural Exchange at Marian College

Dinashree, a Marian College student, performed Kalaripayattu with Rahul Gandhi during his visit, showcasing Kerala's traditional martial art. Gandhi, keen on martial arts, interacted with students at the college, offering a memorable experience. The event highlighted the cultural richness and physical discipline inherent in Kalaripayattu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Idukki | Updated: 06-03-2026 19:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 19:59 IST
Dinashree, a student of Marian College in Kuttikkanam, experienced an unforgettable moment when Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, joined her in performing Kalaripayattu, Kerala's traditional martial art, during his college visit.

Gandhi's visit was part of an interactive program where Dinashree volunteered to interact with him about martial arts, leading to an impromptu demonstration. Gandhi, known for his interest in martial arts, actively participated, following her moves despite his self-proclaimed lack of flexibility.

The event was a cultural exchange, celebrating Keralam's rich traditions and strength. Gandhi's engagement thrilled students, and his visit became a historic moment for Marian College. Social media buzz followed, with students sharing the experience widely.

