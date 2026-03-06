Kerala Elections: A Transparent Democratic Model for the World

During a three-day visit to Kerala, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar called on political parties to maintain transparency and fairness in the upcoming Assembly elections. He emphasized the need for these elections to serve as a model for the nation and the world.

Kumar, joined by Election Commissioners and Kerala's Chief Electoral Officer, discussed election preparations with national and state party representatives. The Election Commission's conduct of a special revision of electoral rolls was widely praised, though concerns over money power and artificial intelligence's influence were raised.

Efforts to ensure voter ease, like provision of ramps and wheelchairs at polling stations, were highlighted. Kumar also interacted with young voters, distributing ID cards and promoting democratic participation, while a theme song was unveiled to engage young voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)