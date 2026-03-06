President Murmu to Grace International Santal Conference
President Droupadi Murmu will visit West Bengal for the International Santal Conference in Darjeeling. The trip, initially planned for two days, was shortened following the resignation of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi is appointed as the new governor.
- Country:
- India
President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit West Bengal on Saturday to attend the ninth International Santal Conference in Darjeeling district, according to an official statement. The visit, originally planned for two days, was adjusted after the resignation of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday.
Murmu will grace the event organized by the International Santal Council. The conference, spanning two days, is located near Bidhannagar in Siliguri. Her presence underscores the significance of the gathering dedicated to Santal culture and heritage.
In light of Bose's resignation, President Murmu appointed Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi as his successor. However, Governor Ravi has yet to officially take on his new role in West Bengal.
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi appointed West Bengal Governor: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
R N Ravi new West Bengal Governor, Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) named Bihar Governor
Political Shifts: R N Ravi's New Role Sparks Controversy
R N Ravi named West Bengal governor as Prez effects major reshuffle of gubernatorial posts