Left Menu

President Murmu to Grace International Santal Conference

President Droupadi Murmu will visit West Bengal for the International Santal Conference in Darjeeling. The trip, initially planned for two days, was shortened following the resignation of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose. Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi is appointed as the new governor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2026 20:15 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 20:15 IST
President Murmu to Grace International Santal Conference
President Droupadi Murmu
  • Country:
  • India

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit West Bengal on Saturday to attend the ninth International Santal Conference in Darjeeling district, according to an official statement. The visit, originally planned for two days, was adjusted after the resignation of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday.

Murmu will grace the event organized by the International Santal Council. The conference, spanning two days, is located near Bidhannagar in Siliguri. Her presence underscores the significance of the gathering dedicated to Santal culture and heritage.

In light of Bose's resignation, President Murmu appointed Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi as his successor. However, Governor Ravi has yet to officially take on his new role in West Bengal.

TRENDING

1
West Bengal's Electoral Uncertainty: Voter Roll Discrepancies and Political Tensions

West Bengal's Electoral Uncertainty: Voter Roll Discrepancies and Political ...

 India
2
Uber Launches Intercity Bus Ticketing in India

Uber Launches Intercity Bus Ticketing in India

 Global
3
Trump's Demand for Iran's Unconditional Surrender Escalates Conflict

Trump's Demand for Iran's Unconditional Surrender Escalates Conflict

 Global
4
Middle East Conflict Disrupts Indian Flights

Middle East Conflict Disrupts Indian Flights

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026