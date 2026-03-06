President Murmu to Grace International Santal Conference

President Droupadi Murmu is set to visit West Bengal on Saturday to attend the ninth International Santal Conference in Darjeeling district, according to an official statement. The visit, originally planned for two days, was adjusted after the resignation of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose on Thursday.

Murmu will grace the event organized by the International Santal Council. The conference, spanning two days, is located near Bidhannagar in Siliguri. Her presence underscores the significance of the gathering dedicated to Santal culture and heritage.

In light of Bose's resignation, President Murmu appointed Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi as his successor. However, Governor Ravi has yet to officially take on his new role in West Bengal.