Political Shifts: R N Ravi's New Role Sparks Controversy
DMK MP P Wilson criticizes outgoing Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, suggesting his appointments signify the BJP's controversial intentions. The transfer of Ravi to West Bengal and subsequent appointments by President Droupadi Murmu stirs concern over constitutional and federal implications, with notable reactions from the DMK and TMC.
- Country:
- India
In a striking critique, DMK MP P Wilson lambasted the appointment of R N Ravi as West Bengal's new Governor, alleging that his governance spells trouble for the Constitution and federalism. Wilson highlighted the concerns, accusing the BJP of political maneuvering aimed at compromising regional autonomy.
Wilson, emphasizing the perceived threats posed by Ravi's appointments, lamented the loss of a 'star campaigner' for the DMK in Tamil Nadu's elections. He expressed dismay for the citizens of West Bengal, hinting at parallels drawn by the DMK with the policies enforced during Ravi's tenure in Tamil Nadu.
Ravi's reallocation to West Bengal coincides with the appointment of Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) as Bihar Governor, with other strategic changes following President Droupadi Murmu's decision. This reshuffle underscores a vital dynamic in India's political landscape, stirring discussions on governance and electoral impacts.
ALSO READ
BJP Criticizes West Bengal Government Over Electoral Roll Discrepancies
By not adhering to federal system of governance as per constitution, Centre doing injustice to Karnataka: CM Siddaramaiah in Budget speech.
Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi appointed West Bengal Governor: Rashtrapati Bhavan.
UPDATE 1-Somali parliament backs constitutional changes that could extend president's term
President Droupadi Murmu accepts resignation of West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose: Rashtrapati Bhavan.