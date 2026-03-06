Left Menu

Political Shifts: R N Ravi's New Role Sparks Controversy

DMK MP P Wilson criticizes outgoing Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi, suggesting his appointments signify the BJP's controversial intentions. The transfer of Ravi to West Bengal and subsequent appointments by President Droupadi Murmu stirs concern over constitutional and federal implications, with notable reactions from the DMK and TMC.

Updated: 06-03-2026 11:04 IST
In a striking critique, DMK MP P Wilson lambasted the appointment of R N Ravi as West Bengal's new Governor, alleging that his governance spells trouble for the Constitution and federalism. Wilson highlighted the concerns, accusing the BJP of political maneuvering aimed at compromising regional autonomy.

Wilson, emphasizing the perceived threats posed by Ravi's appointments, lamented the loss of a 'star campaigner' for the DMK in Tamil Nadu's elections. He expressed dismay for the citizens of West Bengal, hinting at parallels drawn by the DMK with the policies enforced during Ravi's tenure in Tamil Nadu.

Ravi's reallocation to West Bengal coincides with the appointment of Lt Gen Syed Ata Hasnain (retd) as Bihar Governor, with other strategic changes following President Droupadi Murmu's decision. This reshuffle underscores a vital dynamic in India's political landscape, stirring discussions on governance and electoral impacts.

