Controversy Strikes: Badshah's 'Tateeree' Sparks Cultural Debate in Haryana
Badshah's latest song 'Tateeree' faces backlash for objectionable lyrics, prompting political leaders and the Haryana State Commission for Women to take action. Minister Mahipal Dhanda criticizes it for degrading state culture, leading to a formal complaint and investigation ordered by the Chief Minister.
Singer-rapper Badshah is embroiled in controversy following his latest Haryanvi song 'Tateeree'. The song has drawn criticism from political leaders and the Haryana State Commission for Women over its provocative lyrics. The commission has issued a summons, highlighting the gravity of the situation.
Haryana's Minister, Mahipal Dhanda, condemned the song, stating it tarnishes the state's cultural heritage. Dhanda emphasized the government's proactive stance, announcing the filing of an FIR and a directive from the Chief Minister for a thorough investigation, particularly focusing on the bus and its crew featured in the music video.
Renu Bhatia, chairperson of HSCW, acknowledged the commission's initiative to pursue this matter after receiving complaints of the song's indecency. The hearing is scheduled for March 13, 2026, at 11:30 am in Panipat's DC Office, signifying the seriousness of this cultural discord.
