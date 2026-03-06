Left Menu

Controversy Strikes: Badshah's 'Tateeree' Sparks Cultural Debate in Haryana

Badshah's latest song 'Tateeree' faces backlash for objectionable lyrics, prompting political leaders and the Haryana State Commission for Women to take action. Minister Mahipal Dhanda criticizes it for degrading state culture, leading to a formal complaint and investigation ordered by the Chief Minister.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-03-2026 22:03 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 22:03 IST
Controversy Strikes: Badshah's 'Tateeree' Sparks Cultural Debate in Haryana
Haryana Minister reacts to Badshah song row (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Singer-rapper Badshah is embroiled in controversy following his latest Haryanvi song 'Tateeree'. The song has drawn criticism from political leaders and the Haryana State Commission for Women over its provocative lyrics. The commission has issued a summons, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Haryana's Minister, Mahipal Dhanda, condemned the song, stating it tarnishes the state's cultural heritage. Dhanda emphasized the government's proactive stance, announcing the filing of an FIR and a directive from the Chief Minister for a thorough investigation, particularly focusing on the bus and its crew featured in the music video.

Renu Bhatia, chairperson of HSCW, acknowledged the commission's initiative to pursue this matter after receiving complaints of the song's indecency. The hearing is scheduled for March 13, 2026, at 11:30 am in Panipat's DC Office, signifying the seriousness of this cultural discord.

TRENDING

1
Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

Jammu & Kashmir Pioneers Business Ease for All

 India
2
Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residency

Major Crackdown: 124 Bangladeshis Detained in Bengaluru for Illegal Residenc...

 India
3
Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

Market Turmoil Amid Economic Uncertainty and Geopolitical Tensions

 Global
4
US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

US Allows India to Refine and Market Russian Oil Amid West Asia Conflict

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026