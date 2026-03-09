Left Menu

Step into the Metre-Gauge Era: Lucknow Junction's Centenary Heritage Exhibition

The centenary celebration of Lucknow Junction Railway Station features a heritage exhibition showcasing rare railway artefacts, including a 102-year-old steam locomotive. Visitors can explore vintage equipment, historical displays, and a toy train ride, highlighting the engineering excellence and cultural significance of the Indian Railways' rich history.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 09-03-2026 19:17 IST | Created: 09-03-2026 19:17 IST
  • India

As Lucknow Junction Railway Station marks its centenary, visitors are treated to a remarkable heritage exhibition. Among the special exhibits are rare railway artefacts from the metre-gauge era, including vintage signalling equipment and a 102-year-old narrow gauge steam locomotive, drawing significant attention.

The exhibition, organized by the Lucknow Division of North Eastern Railway, highlights the craftsmanship and human skill that supported railway operations in a bygone era. North Eastern Railways Divisional Railway Manager, Gaurav Agrawal, emphasizes the importance of these displays as a vital part of India's cultural heritage.

Key attractions include a toy train ride for children, a heritage photo gallery, and engineering tools from the metre-gauge period. The exhibition provides a glimpse into the technological evolution of railways, underscoring Indian Railways' innovation and public service legacy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

