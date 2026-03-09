Viral YouTuber's Tragic 'Last Ride': The Story of Anurag Dobhal's Car Crash

Anurag Dobhal, a popular YouTuber and contestant on Bigg Boss 17, sustained severe injuries in a car crash while allegedly livestreaming his 'final ride'. Following intensive care, Dobhal is now in a hospital ward and undergoing orthopaedic surgery for a hip injury, as confirmed by medical authorities.

The crash, which occurred on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, is under investigation by police, who are analysing CCTV footage to determine whether it was an accident or intentional. Initial findings suggest his SUV was traveling at high speeds, around 150 kmph, before hitting a road divider.

Keenly followed online as 'UK07 Rider', Dobhal had previously discussed mental health challenges and personal turmoil on social media. His high-profile journey is drawing significant attention as police continue to probe the incident, looking into possible suicide attempt suggestions.

(With inputs from agencies.)