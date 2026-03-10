Judicial Visit to Amrit Udyan: A Blossoming Affair
Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, and Supreme Court judges visited the Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu interacted with them during the visit. The renowned garden is open for public viewing until March 31, offering a charming view of its vibrant flora.
The Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, along with fellow judges from the Supreme Court, made a noteworthy visit to the Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.
President Droupadi Murmu warmly received them, fostering a cordial interaction, as confirmed by a statement from her office.
Open for public exploration until March 31, the Amrit Udyan promises a vibrant glimpse of its sprawling greenery and colorful blooms, capturing the essence of springtime in India's premier presidential gardens.
