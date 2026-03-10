Judicial Visit to Amrit Udyan: A Blossoming Affair

The Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, along with fellow judges from the Supreme Court, made a noteworthy visit to the Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu warmly received them, fostering a cordial interaction, as confirmed by a statement from her office.

Open for public exploration until March 31, the Amrit Udyan promises a vibrant glimpse of its sprawling greenery and colorful blooms, capturing the essence of springtime in India's premier presidential gardens.

