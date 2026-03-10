Left Menu

Judicial Visit to Amrit Udyan: A Blossoming Affair

Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, and Supreme Court judges visited the Amrit Udyan of Rashtrapati Bhavan. President Droupadi Murmu interacted with them during the visit. The renowned garden is open for public viewing until March 31, offering a charming view of its vibrant flora.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2026 20:05 IST
Judicial Visit to Amrit Udyan: A Blossoming Affair
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Justice of India, Justice Surya Kant, along with fellow judges from the Supreme Court, made a noteworthy visit to the Amrit Udyan at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday.

President Droupadi Murmu warmly received them, fostering a cordial interaction, as confirmed by a statement from her office.

Open for public exploration until March 31, the Amrit Udyan promises a vibrant glimpse of its sprawling greenery and colorful blooms, capturing the essence of springtime in India's premier presidential gardens.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Controversy Over US Navy's Alleged Escort of Oil Tanker Through Strait of Hormuz

Controversy Over US Navy's Alleged Escort of Oil Tanker Through Strait of Ho...

 Global
2
Appeals Court Upholds WV Ban on Medicaid for Gender-Affirming Surgeries

Appeals Court Upholds WV Ban on Medicaid for Gender-Affirming Surgeries

 Global
3
Punjab Assembly Erupts Over Medical College Debates

Punjab Assembly Erupts Over Medical College Debates

 India
4
Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

Economic Fallout: The Hidden Cost of Conflict on U.S. Consumers

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026