Shahnaz Husain Champions 'Woman Power' in Workforce

Renowned beauty expert and entrepreneur Shahnaz Husain has made a powerful call for increased participation of women in the workforce, underscoring the importance of nurturing 'woman power.' In a conversation with ANI during an event, Husain encouraged women to follow their passions and pursue satisfying careers.

'I believe every woman should engage in work that she enjoys. It's not just about what you want; it's about how much you want it. With determination, nothing is unachievable. Woman power is real, and it deserves to be celebrated and promoted,' stated Husain. 'Career aspirations are vital. Women need to prove their presence in the professional world. With determination, any obstacle can be overcome. As I pursue my goals, if I encounter a barrier, I don't retreat; I break through it and continue moving forward,' she added.

Reflecting on her journey in the cosmetics industry, Husain noted, 'When I began my career, the cosmetic world was predominantly male. I created a space for women to harness cosmetics as a means of empowerment, to reveal their beauty to the world.'

Her remarks resounded particularly in light of the ongoing discussions on women's empowerment, notably highlighted by International Women's Day, observed on March 8.

(With inputs from agencies.)