Empowering Women: Himachal's Gigantic Celebration on International Women's Day

Approximately 10,000 women will gather in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, to celebrate International Women's Day. The event, under the Directorate of Women and Child Development, aims to honor women's rights and achievements. Chief Minister Sukhu will join, emphasizing gender equality and promoting women's entrepreneurship and empowerment initiatives.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 06-03-2026 17:40 IST | Created: 06-03-2026 17:40 IST
  • India

A grand state-level event will bring together around 10,000 women in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, on March 8 for International Women's Day. The Directorate of Women and Child Development organizes this, showing commitment to women's rights and empowerment.

The program promotes women's historical achievements, aiming to inspire change in health, education, and economic self-reliance. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief guest, will highlight government initiatives advancing gender equality.

The celebration showcases state initiatives through exhibitions and stalls by women self-help groups, spotlighting entrepreneurial skills and opening new markets for local products. This event is a testament to collective progress towards women's empowerment in diverse sectors.

(With inputs from agencies.)

