Empowering Women: Himachal's Gigantic Celebration on International Women's Day

A grand state-level event will bring together around 10,000 women in Nahan, Himachal Pradesh, on March 8 for International Women's Day. The Directorate of Women and Child Development organizes this, showing commitment to women's rights and empowerment.

The program promotes women's historical achievements, aiming to inspire change in health, education, and economic self-reliance. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, the chief guest, will highlight government initiatives advancing gender equality.

The celebration showcases state initiatives through exhibitions and stalls by women self-help groups, spotlighting entrepreneurial skills and opening new markets for local products. This event is a testament to collective progress towards women's empowerment in diverse sectors.

