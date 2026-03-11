Left Menu

Swami Avimukteshwaranand's Kavishti Yatra: A Crusade for Cow Protection

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati announced an 81-day state campaign, Kavishti Yatra, advocating for cows to be granted 'national mother' status and a nationwide cow slaughter ban. Beginning May 3, the campaign travels across Uttar Pradesh, aiming to raise awareness about cow protection and influence policy change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-03-2026 19:07 IST | Created: 11-03-2026 19:07 IST
Swami Avimukteshwaranand's Kavishti Yatra: A Crusade for Cow Protection
  • Country:
  • India

Swami Avimukteshwaranand Saraswati on Wednesday launched an ambitious 81-day campaign to push for granting the cow the status of 'rashtra mata' (national mother) and implementing a nationwide ban on cow slaughter. The campaign, dubbed 'Kavishti Yatra,' begins May 3 from Gorakhpur and spans multiple villages across Uttar Pradesh.

The campaign aims to raise awareness about cow protection by engaging with local communities and presenting what Swami Saraswati describes as documented evidence of issues related to cow slaughter. Addressing supporters in Lucknow, he declared this effort a 'dharma yudh' (religious struggle) and urged participants to become founding members of the movement by registering their details.

Despite lower-than-expected attendance in Lucknow, Swami Saraswati emphasized the statewide importance of this initiative. The Uttar Pradesh government's recent increase in the cow welfare budget, he said, reflects the campaign's impact. The yatra concludes in Gorakhpur on July 23, followed by a large gathering in Lucknow on July 24.

TRENDING

1
China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

China Stocks Surge Amid Relief Rally Led by New Energy and Defensive Sectors

 Global
2
CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

CPI(M) Challenges ECI's Claims on West Bengal Electoral Roll Revisions

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

Himachal Pradesh Enhances Salaries for Nursing Scholars

 India
4
India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to ensure all help provided to Indians in West Asia: PM Modi in Kochi.

India of today does not leave its citizens stranded elsewhere; working to en...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Risk-based assurance could transform AI regulation and oversight

Do conscious machines have moral status? Challenging idea of sentient AI

Smart railways: AI and digital twins may detect infrastructure failures before they happen

IoT and blockchain could transform real-time supply chain visibility

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026