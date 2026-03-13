Pantaloons Unveils 'Truly SMA': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fashion Label Launch
Pantaloons launches 'Truly SMA', a fashion label founded by actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The brand emphasizes authenticity, comfort, and style, enhancing Pantaloons' appeal. The brand debuted in Hyderabad, marking a new phase in Prabhu's collaboration with Pantaloons. 'Truly SMA' is designed for effortless, versatile everyday wear.
Pantaloons, a leading fashion retailer in India, unveiled 'Truly SMA', a contemporary fashion label by actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The launch event took place at Pantaloons' flagship store in Hyderabad, symbolizing the continuation of the collaboration between Prabhu and Pantaloons.
Truly SMA is set to align with today's modern and confident Indian woman, featuring wardrobe essentials like co-ords, tops, and dresses. The collection is rooted in comfort and versatility, reflecting Samantha's philosophy of authentic and mindful living.
This launch expands Pantaloons' commitment to offering innovative fashion choices, appealing to a wide demographic of fashion-savvy customers across major Indian metros, both in-store and online.
