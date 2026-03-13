Left Menu

Pantaloons Unveils 'Truly SMA': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fashion Label Launch

Pantaloons launches 'Truly SMA', a fashion label founded by actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The brand emphasizes authenticity, comfort, and style, enhancing Pantaloons' appeal. The brand debuted in Hyderabad, marking a new phase in Prabhu's collaboration with Pantaloons. 'Truly SMA' is designed for effortless, versatile everyday wear.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 13-03-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 17:00 IST
Pantaloons Unveils 'Truly SMA': Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Fashion Label Launch
  • Country:
  • India

Pantaloons, a leading fashion retailer in India, unveiled 'Truly SMA', a contemporary fashion label by actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu. The launch event took place at Pantaloons' flagship store in Hyderabad, symbolizing the continuation of the collaboration between Prabhu and Pantaloons.

Truly SMA is set to align with today's modern and confident Indian woman, featuring wardrobe essentials like co-ords, tops, and dresses. The collection is rooted in comfort and versatility, reflecting Samantha's philosophy of authentic and mindful living.

This launch expands Pantaloons' commitment to offering innovative fashion choices, appealing to a wide demographic of fashion-savvy customers across major Indian metros, both in-store and online.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philippines

IFC Partners with OnePuhunan to Expand Microfinance and Jobs in Rural Philip...

 Philippines
2
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026