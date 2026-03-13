Left Menu

Experience 'Attack on Titan' in a New Light at Nijigen no Mori

Nijigen no Mori is hosting a limited-time event themed around 'Attack on Titan.' From March to December 2026, visitors can immerse themselves in two main activities: a night walk and a stamp rally. The event includes exclusive merchandise and themed food offerings, delving into the iconic anime's universe.

Nijigen no Mori, located in Hyogo Prefecture, Japan, is set to launch an immersive 'Attack on Titan' event from March 14, 2026, through December 13, 2026. This unique experience blends the anime's dark, thrilling universe with interactive attractions that fans won't want to miss.

At the forefront of this event is 'Attack on Titan THE NIGHT WALK -Beyond the Walls-,' a 1.2 km guided night walk powered by projection mapping and soundscapes. Participants, acting as new recruits, team up with Eren Yeager and iconic characters on a quest to overcome their Titan adversaries.

Daytime events, including the 'Attack on Titan Stamp Rally' and the 'Mystery Quest,' further engage visitors in the anime's narrative. Fans can also purchase exclusive merchandise and savor character-themed food items as a unique memento of their experience.

