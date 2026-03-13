Eid Prayers and Protests: Unity in Divided Times

On the final Friday of Ramzan, known as Alvida Juma, significant prayers were conducted at the Jama Masjid Eidgah under the leadership of Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali. The gathering appealed for national progress, global peace, and an end to international conflicts, also including prayers for the safety of individuals in Palestine.

A statement revealed a request for the government to arrange special flights for Indian citizens residing in the Gulf, wishing to return home for Eid celebrations. The Shia community marked the day with protests against the US and Israel following the prayers at Bada Imambara.

Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad criticized the lack of defense for defenseless citizens lacking military assets, emphasizing the tragic loss of young lives. He highlighted the absence of condolences for more than 100-150 deceased young girls. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali confirmed Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on Saturday, March 21.

(With inputs from agencies.)