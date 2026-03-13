Eid Prayers and Protests: Unity in Divided Times
The final Friday of Ramzan saw Alvida Juma prayers at Jama Masjid Eidgah, led by Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali. Prayers sought national progress and global peace, along with a request for government-arranged flights for Indians in the Gulf. Meanwhile, Shia protests occurred against US and Israel policies.
- Country:
- India
On the final Friday of Ramzan, known as Alvida Juma, significant prayers were conducted at the Jama Masjid Eidgah under the leadership of Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali. The gathering appealed for national progress, global peace, and an end to international conflicts, also including prayers for the safety of individuals in Palestine.
A statement revealed a request for the government to arrange special flights for Indian citizens residing in the Gulf, wishing to return home for Eid celebrations. The Shia community marked the day with protests against the US and Israel following the prayers at Bada Imambara.
Shia cleric Maulana Kalbe Jawad criticized the lack of defense for defenseless citizens lacking military assets, emphasizing the tragic loss of young lives. He highlighted the absence of condolences for more than 100-150 deceased young girls. Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali confirmed Eid-ul-Fitr is expected to fall on Saturday, March 21.
(With inputs from agencies.)