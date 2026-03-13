Left Menu

Haryana Orders Arrest of Rapper Badshah Over Objectionable Lyrics

The Haryana State Commission for Women has ordered the arrest of rapper Badshah for failing to appear before the deadline regarding allegations of objectionable lyrics in his song 'Tateeree'. An FIR has been filed, and strict action is being taken against him by the authorities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 13-03-2026 22:58 IST | Created: 13-03-2026 22:58 IST
Haryana Orders Arrest of Rapper Badshah Over Objectionable Lyrics
Badshah
  • Country:
  • India

The Haryana State Commission for Women has taken a strict stance against rapper-musician Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known as Badshah, by ordering his arrest for missing a crucial deadline. The action ties to alleged objectionable content in his Haryanvi music video, 'Tateeree'.

Officials, including Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia, are pursuing strict measures due to the controversial lyrics. Badshah was required to appear for a hearing but failed to do so, prompting authorities to consider passport seizure and show cancellations.

In response to the outrage, Badshah has removed the song from YouTube and issued an apology. The police are actively working on executing a look-out notice to prevent him from leaving India amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026