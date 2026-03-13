Haryana Orders Arrest of Rapper Badshah Over Objectionable Lyrics

The Haryana State Commission for Women has taken a strict stance against rapper-musician Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, known as Badshah, by ordering his arrest for missing a crucial deadline. The action ties to alleged objectionable content in his Haryanvi music video, 'Tateeree'.

Officials, including Commission chairperson Renu Bhatia, are pursuing strict measures due to the controversial lyrics. Badshah was required to appear for a hearing but failed to do so, prompting authorities to consider passport seizure and show cancellations.

In response to the outrage, Badshah has removed the song from YouTube and issued an apology. The police are actively working on executing a look-out notice to prevent him from leaving India amid ongoing investigations.

(With inputs from agencies.)