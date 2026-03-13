Kerala's Wildlife Compensation and Film Policy Initiatives

In a significant move, the Kerala government has sanctioned draft guidelines to assist victims of wildlife incidents financially. This decision, made on Friday, was confirmed during a cabinet meeting headed by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. The guidelines allocate financial aid to families experiencing wildlife confrontations.

Under the newly proposed norms, families of deceased victims are set to receive Rs 4 lakh from the State Disaster Response Fund and Rs 10 lakh from the Forest Department. Distinct provisions cater to deaths from snakes or insects, with compensation set at Rs 4 lakh. Various compensations are outlined for those sustaining injuries.

Simultaneously, the state's cabinet has ratified the Kerala State Film Policy, which aims to bolster the film sector. The policy, backed by discussions from the Cinema Conclave and community input, comprises 92 proposals designed to cultivate and enhance Kerala's film industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)