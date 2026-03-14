Left Menu

Ektaa Kapoor's Hoonur: Shaping Tomorrow's Stars

Ektaa Kapoor has unveiled 'Hoonur', a talent management company aiming to nurture artists while enhancing the storytelling culture in the entertainment industry. Rooted in Balaji Telefilms' legacy, it promises to provide strategic guidance and a collaborative ecosystem for artists to maximize their potential.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 14-03-2026 13:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 13:33 IST
Ektaa Kapoor's Hoonur: Shaping Tomorrow's Stars
  • Country:
  • India

Noted Indian producer Ektaa Kapoor launched a new talent management company, Hoonur, on Saturday. The initiative aims to foster artists and reinforce storytelling culture within the entertainment industry.

Hoonur will feature a diverse list of acclaimed actors and creators from Bollywood and Indian television, capitalizing on Balaji's longstanding tradition of nurturing talent and creating iconic stories.

Kapoor emphasized the importance of providing a supportive platform for artists. Hoonur's mission is to offer strategic guidance, explore opportunities suitable to artists' strengths, and aid their career growth. Kapoor will commemorate the launch with a star-studded event.

TRENDING

1
Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos, and Ancient Roman Medicine

Unveiling Cosmic Mysteries: Superluminous Supernovas, Aggression in Bonobos,...

 Global
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026