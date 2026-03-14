Ektaa Kapoor's Hoonur: Shaping Tomorrow's Stars

Noted Indian producer Ektaa Kapoor launched a new talent management company, Hoonur, on Saturday. The initiative aims to foster artists and reinforce storytelling culture within the entertainment industry.

Hoonur will feature a diverse list of acclaimed actors and creators from Bollywood and Indian television, capitalizing on Balaji's longstanding tradition of nurturing talent and creating iconic stories.

Kapoor emphasized the importance of providing a supportive platform for artists. Hoonur's mission is to offer strategic guidance, explore opportunities suitable to artists' strengths, and aid their career growth. Kapoor will commemorate the launch with a star-studded event.