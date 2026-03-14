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Royal Rift: The Conspiracy Claims Surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle

A new biography by Tom Bower claims Queen Camilla made remarks about Prince Harry being brainwashed by Meghan Markle. The book explores the growing estrangement between Harry, Meghan, and the royal family. Harry's spokesperson refutes these claims as a 'deranged conspiracy.' The royal family remains silent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:53 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:53 IST
Royal Rift: The Conspiracy Claims Surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
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A recent biography about Prince Harry alleges that Queen Camilla made remarks about him being brainwashed by Meghan Markle. This claim was dismissed by Harry's spokesperson on Saturday as a 'deranged conspiracy.'

The book, authored by Tom Bower, delves into the ongoing estrangement of Harry and Meghan from the British royal family, which began following their 2018 wedding. The author claims that tensions have risen within the family since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex moved to California. In particular, Harry's relationships with his father, King Charles, and his brother, Prince William, have been strained.

Bower further asserts that Harry is concerned about his own standing within the family, especially in light of his uncle Andrew's fall from grace due to ties with the late Jeffrey Epstein. Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on these claims, maintaining silence from King Charles and Queen Camilla. Meanwhile, Harry's spokesperson stated that those interested in truth will seek facts elsewhere, dismissing Bower's book as melodramatic.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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