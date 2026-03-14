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AAHAR 2026: Culinary Innovation and Business Convergence

AAHAR 2026, held at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, showcased India's dynamic food processing and hospitality sectors over three engaging days. The event featured culinary masterclasses, hospitality décor insights, and innovative kitchen machinery. Industry networking, product discovery, and visitor engagement characterized the exhibition's success.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 17:13 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 17:13 IST
AAHAR 2026: Culinary Innovation and Business Convergence
  • Country:
  • India

AAHAR 2026 made a grand entry into New Delhi's Bharat Mandapam, drawing significant attention from the food processing and hospitality industries. Over three vibrant days, the exhibition highlighted culinary artistry, hospitality decor innovations, and breakthroughs in kitchen technology.

The inaugural day set a high bar with an energetic start, featuring international participation and dynamic industry networking. Culinary Art India 2026 added flair, showcasing talents and trends in the gastronomy sector. Subsequent days saw growing visitor interest, regional pavilions like Haryana's taking the spotlight, and major brands like Mother Dairy and Wow! Momo engaging guests.

By Day 3, the focus was on hospitality design and professional kitchen advancements. Visitors experienced 'food court magic,' and business interactions remained at the fore, cementing AAHAR 2026 as a pivotal convergence point for industry growth and collaboration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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