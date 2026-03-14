Gas Shortage Threatens Agra's Historic Petha Industry

The historic petha industry in Agra has come to a standstill because of an acute shortage in commercial LPG supply, severely disrupting the operations of numerous gas-dependent units.

Rajesh Agarwal, president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Petha Kutir Association, emphasized the magnitude of the issue, stating that entire manufacturing operations are on the verge of shutting down unless the gas supply is urgently restored. Located predominantly at Agra's Noori Darwaza, these units collectively generate significant revenue daily.

While the association has petitioned the district administration for swift intervention, District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari refutes the claims of a gas shortage, attributing the panic to misinformation, and warns against the spread of false narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)