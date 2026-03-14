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Gas Shortage Threatens Agra's Historic Petha Industry

Agra's centuries-old petha industry is facing a crisis due to a shortage of commercial LPG, forcing some production units to halt operations. The Shaheed Bhagat Singh Petha Kutir Association has appealed to authorities for help, while the District Magistrate denies any supply issues, attributing the crisis to misinformation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:51 IST
Gas Shortage Threatens Agra's Historic Petha Industry
  • Country:
  • India

The historic petha industry in Agra has come to a standstill because of an acute shortage in commercial LPG supply, severely disrupting the operations of numerous gas-dependent units.

Rajesh Agarwal, president of the Shaheed Bhagat Singh Petha Kutir Association, emphasized the magnitude of the issue, stating that entire manufacturing operations are on the verge of shutting down unless the gas supply is urgently restored. Located predominantly at Agra's Noori Darwaza, these units collectively generate significant revenue daily.

While the association has petitioned the district administration for swift intervention, District Magistrate Arvind Mallappa Bangari refutes the claims of a gas shortage, attributing the panic to misinformation, and warns against the spread of false narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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