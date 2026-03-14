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Tragic Incident in Telangana: Crane Collapse Claims Three Lives

In a devastating incident in Telangana's Jayashankar Bhupalpally district, three individuals lost their lives when a crane, used during the cleaning of an agricultural well, collapsed. The tragedy resulted in the deaths of two men and a class 10 student, while another man was seriously injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:04 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:04 IST
Tragic Incident in Telangana: Crane Collapse Claims Three Lives
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A tragic incident unfolded in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana, leaving three people dead after a crane accident.

According to police, two brothers were initially cleaning an agricultural well in Korikishala village using a crane. They were later joined by a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old student, summoned to add weight to a crane bucket.

The situation took a fatal turn when the crane collapsed due to excessive load, causing all four to fall into the well. Two men and the student died, while one man remains seriously injured. The crane owner was reportedly unharmed.

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