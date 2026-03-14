Tragic Incident in Telangana: Crane Collapse Claims Three Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in the Jayashankar Bhupalpally district of Telangana, leaving three people dead after a crane accident.

According to police, two brothers were initially cleaning an agricultural well in Korikishala village using a crane. They were later joined by a 60-year-old man and a 15-year-old student, summoned to add weight to a crane bucket.

The situation took a fatal turn when the crane collapsed due to excessive load, causing all four to fall into the well. Two men and the student died, while one man remains seriously injured. The crane owner was reportedly unharmed.