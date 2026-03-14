Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty's Cinematic Rollercoaster Continues

Celebrated filmmaker Rohit Shetty has officially announced the much-anticipated fifth instalment of the 'Golmaal' franchise, delighting fans on his 52nd birthday. Announcing the news on Instagram, Shetty reflected on the first film's significance since its release two decades ago, acknowledging its transformative impact on his career.

'Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work,' Shetty expressed in a heartfelt message to his audience. The original 'Golmaal,' which premiered in 2006, has since seen its sequels released in 2008, 2010, and 2017, all under Shetty's adept direction.

In a thrilling addition, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar confirmed his involvement in the upcoming movie through his Instagram post, wherein he wished Shetty and expressed excitement about joining the 'Golmaal 5' cast. 'On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5!' wrote Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)