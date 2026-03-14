Left Menu

Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty's Cinematic Rollercoaster Continues

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty marked his 52nd birthday by announcing the fifth instalment of the 'Golmaal' franchise. He shared his excitement and the film's impact on his career on Instagram. Actor Akshay Kumar is joining the new film, adding more excitement to the much-loved comedic series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 14-03-2026 19:08 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 19:08 IST
Golmaal 5: Rohit Shetty's Cinematic Rollercoaster Continues
  • Country:
  • India

Celebrated filmmaker Rohit Shetty has officially announced the much-anticipated fifth instalment of the 'Golmaal' franchise, delighting fans on his 52nd birthday. Announcing the news on Instagram, Shetty reflected on the first film's significance since its release two decades ago, acknowledging its transformative impact on his career.

'Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work,' Shetty expressed in a heartfelt message to his audience. The original 'Golmaal,' which premiered in 2006, has since seen its sequels released in 2008, 2010, and 2017, all under Shetty's adept direction.

In a thrilling addition, Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar confirmed his involvement in the upcoming movie through his Instagram post, wherein he wished Shetty and expressed excitement about joining the 'Golmaal 5' cast. 'On your birthday, the madness just got bigger and louder. Excited to be joining this crazy family of Golmaal 5!' wrote Kumar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global
2
Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s CSW70

Women Leaders Call for Urgent Action to Strengthen Justice Systems at UN’s C...

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026