Bollywood Power Couple Ranveer and Deepika Announce Second Child Arrival
Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are expecting their second child. They announced the news via Instagram, featuring a picture of their daughter, Dua, with a pregnancy test kit. The couple's announcement received warm wishes from celebrities including Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Singh's recent film achieved great box office success.
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Bollywood stars Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone have announced they are expecting their second child. They shared the news through a joint Instagram post featuring their first daughter, Dua, holding a positive pregnancy test kit.
The announcement was met with congratulations from several celebrities, such as Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Kiara Advani, who commented on the post. The couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Italy in November 2018 and welcomed their first child in September 2024.
Singh's latest film, "Dhurandhar: The Revenge," directed by Aditya Dhar, has been a box office success, earning over Rs 1500 crore globally. Meanwhile, Deepika Padukone is set to reunite with Shah Rukh Khan for their upcoming film "King," slated for release in December.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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