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Karan Aujla’s Record-Breaking Concert in Chandigarh

Over 40,000 fans attended Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's concert in Chandigarh, marking it the largest Punjabi live concert in the city. Aujla, on his P-POP CULTURE India Tour, performed various hits, describing the event as a heartfelt 'full circle moment'. The tour continues to other major Indian cities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:21 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:21 IST
Karan Aujla’s Record-Breaking Concert in Chandigarh
Karan Aujla
  • Country:
  • India

Over 40,000 fans thronged to witness Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's electrifying performance as part of his P-POP CULTURE India Tour at Chandigarh on Saturday. The event, organized by Team Innovation, has been billed as the largest-ever Punjabi concert in the city.

Aujla, famous for tracks like 'Softly' and 'Admirin U', remarked it marked a 'full circle moment' as he returned to his homeland, Punjab. 'Tonight wasn't just a show, it was powered by love, passion, respect, and pride,' he stated, resonating deeply with his audience.

Team Innovation's Mohit Bijlani heralded the concert in Chandigarh as setting a tour benchmark, while emphasizing the broader impact as a 'cultural movement'. The tour will proceed with stops in Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ludhiana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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