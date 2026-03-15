Karan Aujla’s Record-Breaking Concert in Chandigarh

Over 40,000 fans thronged to witness Punjabi singer Karan Aujla's electrifying performance as part of his P-POP CULTURE India Tour at Chandigarh on Saturday. The event, organized by Team Innovation, has been billed as the largest-ever Punjabi concert in the city.

Aujla, famous for tracks like 'Softly' and 'Admirin U', remarked it marked a 'full circle moment' as he returned to his homeland, Punjab. 'Tonight wasn't just a show, it was powered by love, passion, respect, and pride,' he stated, resonating deeply with his audience.

Team Innovation's Mohit Bijlani heralded the concert in Chandigarh as setting a tour benchmark, while emphasizing the broader impact as a 'cultural movement'. The tour will proceed with stops in Indore, Bengaluru, Kolkata, Jaipur, Lucknow, and Ludhiana.

(With inputs from agencies.)