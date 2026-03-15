Oscars Night: A Battle for Best Picture Amid Industry Shifts

The red carpet is ready for Hollywood's biggest night—the Oscars—featuring an unpredictably close best-picture race. Leading the nominations, the vampire film 'Sinners' faces off against the dark comedy thriller 'One Battle After Another.'

Heightened security measures are in place at the Dolby Theatre due to a potential threat warning, albeit with no credible specifics, ensuring safety for all in attendance. Alongside the awards race, the industry faces uncertainty with mergers and a growing reliance on artificial intelligence.

The awards show, televised on ABC and streamed on Hulu, is hosted by Conan O'Brien, who promises both levity and societal reflection. With high stakes in every category, especially for best actor, the night may hold unexpected victories and turning points for Hollywood's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)