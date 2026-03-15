CBI Grills Actor Vijay Over Karur Stampede Tragedy

Actor Vijay, a prominent figure and TVK chief, faced extensive questioning by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Sunday. The CBI session, which lasted over seven hours, revolved around the tragic stampede that occurred during Vijay's rally in Tamil Nadu's Karur last year, resulting in 41 deaths and over 60 injuries.

This interrogation marks the third session for Vijay, who was previously questioned twice in January after being summoned in March. Despite his requests to alter the date and location due to political commitments, the agency insisted on conducting the questioning at its headquarters.

The CBI, which took over the investigation from an SIT after a Supreme Court directive, is working to restore public faith in the justice system by ensuring a thorough and unbiased probe. The agency has also summoned DMK MLA Senthil Balaji for further questioning in connection to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)