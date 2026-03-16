Election Commission Tightens Financial Vigilance in Tamil Nadu
The Election Commission in Tamil Nadu, led by CEO Archana Patnaik, is enhancing scrutiny on financial transactions of political parties, employing 23 enforcement agencies to oversee large online transactions. The model code of conduct is effective from March 15, with elections scheduled for April 23 and results on May 4.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2026 13:45 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 13:45 IST
- Country:
- India
The Election Commission in Tamil Nadu is heightening its vigilance over the financial dealings of political parties ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.
Tamil Nadu CEO Archana Patnaik announced that 23 enforcement agencies are assisting in monitoring large-volume online transactions.
This comes as the model code of conduct took effect statewide on March 15, with elections set for April 23.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CPI(M) and Congress Clash Ahead of Kerala Assembly Elections
Kerala Assembly Elections: UDF's Confident Leap Toward Victory
Clash of Titans: Rajya Sabha Elections in Bihar
Congress Eyes Political Shift in Assam's Upcoming Assembly Elections
BJP Pushes for Single-Phase Polling in Upcoming West Bengal Elections