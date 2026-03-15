Cricketing Titans: Gill and Mandhana Shine at BCCI Naman Awards 2026

Prolific cricketers Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana were lauded at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, held on Sunday. They were honored as the Best International Cricketers in the men's and women's categories for the 2024–2025 season.

Gill clinched the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for a second time after first winning it in 2023, underlining his remarkable contributions to Indian cricket. Serving as team captain, he was instrumental in the team's successes, including a notable Champions Trophy win.

Smriti Mandhana, earning recognition for the fifth time, concluded 2025 with a historic tally of 1,703 international runs. Former cricket icons Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid, and Mithali Raj were also acknowledged with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for their outstanding contributions to the sport.