Left Menu

Cricketing Titans: Gill and Mandhana Shine at BCCI Naman Awards 2026

The BCCI Naman Awards 2026 honored Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana as the Best International Cricketers. Gill won his second Cricketer of the Year award, while Mandhana set a record in women's ODI history. Former greats Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid, and Mithali Raj received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:40 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:40 IST
Cricketing Titans: Gill and Mandhana Shine at BCCI Naman Awards 2026
  • Country:
  • India

Prolific cricketers Shubman Gill and Smriti Mandhana were lauded at the BCCI Naman Awards 2026, held on Sunday. They were honored as the Best International Cricketers in the men's and women's categories for the 2024–2025 season.

Gill clinched the prestigious Polly Umrigar Award for a second time after first winning it in 2023, underlining his remarkable contributions to Indian cricket. Serving as team captain, he was instrumental in the team's successes, including a notable Champions Trophy win.

Smriti Mandhana, earning recognition for the fifth time, concluded 2025 with a historic tally of 1,703 international runs. Former cricket icons Roger Binny, Rahul Dravid, and Mithali Raj were also acknowledged with the Col. C. K. Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award for their outstanding contributions to the sport.

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026