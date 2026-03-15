Delhi's Cinematic Celebration: A Journey Through Global Stories at IFFD

The inaugural International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) is set to open its doors with the Oscar-nominated film 'Sirāt' and close with Singaporean filmmaker Tan Siyou's debut feature, 'Amoeba'. Running from March 25 to 31, the festival will be hosted at the Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan, with screenings across PVR INOX multiplexes.

'Sirāt', directed by Oliver Laxe, is a 115-minute road drama co-produced by Spain, France, and Morocco, that trails a father-son duo through Morocco. The closing film 'Amoeba', directed by Tan Siyou, explores themes of identity and loyalty among four teenage girls in Singapore.

The festival, featuring more than 130 screenings from 47 countries, aims to showcase Delhi as a global cultural center, says festival director Rakeysh Om Prakash Mehra. The programme includes masterclasses, industry talks, a film market, and collaborations with the Singapore International Film Festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)