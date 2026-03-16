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Sean Penn's Third Oscar Triumph: A Political Role to Remember

At the Oscars, Sean Penn clinched his third win for his portrayal of Colonel Steven Lockjaw in 'One Battle After Another.' Not attending the ceremony, Penn reflects on his love for acting and longstanding friendship with director Paul Thomas Anderson, alongside fellow nominees in a competitive field.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 06:13 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 06:13 IST
Sean Penn's Third Oscar Triumph: A Political Role to Remember
Sean Penn

Veteran actor Sean Penn secured his third Oscar on Sunday, adding another accolade to his illustrious career. He won for his role in the political thriller 'One Battle After Another,' where he plays Colonel Steven Lockjaw, a character intricately portrayed as a white nationalist conflicted by love for a Black revolutionary.

This latest Oscar win further cements Penn's status as a formidable talent in Hollywood. Known for his range and depth, Penn's portrayal was lauded for its delicate balance between authenticity and portrayal of a larger-than-life character, as noted by critic Brian Tallerico on rogerebert.com.

Penn's achievement was notable for his absence at the ceremony. Previously, he secured Oscars for 'Mystic River' and 'Milk.' His bond with director Paul Thomas Anderson extends back decades, yet this film marks only their second collaboration. Despite his Hollywood success, Penn candidly maintains a passion for carpentry and surfing.

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