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Oscars Celebrate Wins, Absent Icons and Animated Sensations

The Academy Awards celebrated Sean Penn, the hit film 'KPop Demon Hunters', and honored late directors Robert Redford and Rob Reiner. Amy Madigan won her first Oscar. The ceremony addressed industry concerns like AI threats, security measures against Iran, and studio mergers. Online voting changes were implemented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 07:21 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 07:21 IST
Oscars Celebrate Wins, Absent Icons and Animated Sensations

The Academy Awards on Sunday celebrated major wins, including Sean Penn's third Oscar for 'One Battle After Another' and the Netflix global sensation 'KPop Demon Hunters' for best animated feature. Despite the absence of Sean Penn, Kieran Culkin accepted his award on behalf of the celebrated actor.

Amy Madigan, at 75, won her first Oscar for her role in 'Weapons', lauding director Zach Cregger for creating her dream part. The ceremony also paid tribute to the late directors Robert Redford and Rob Reiner, with influential figures like Billy Crystal and Barbra Streisand sharing heartfelt tributes.

Host Conan O'Brien blended humor and optimism, acknowledging global representation and the industry's challenges like AI threats and security concerns amid a political backdrop. Attendees faced heightened security due to potential threats, while the ongoing Warner Bros. merger raised industry questions. The Academy introduced changes to their voting process to ensure fairness.

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