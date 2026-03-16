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Oscars Unveiled: Highlights, Humor, and Historical Wins

The Oscars ceremony celebrated the year's best in film, featuring humorous monologues, political jabs, historic wins, and poignant tributes. Key highlights included an unexpectedly political Conan O'Brien, a tie for best live action short film, and the recognition of a new category for casting. Resistance-themed documentaries and heartfelt memorials also took center stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 07:53 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 07:53 IST
Oscars Unveiled: Highlights, Humor, and Historical Wins
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The Oscars ceremony on Sunday night was a vibrant celebration of Hollywood's finest, marked by humor, history, and heartfelt moments. Late-night host Conan O'Brien set the tone with a political twist in his opening monologue, while Jimmy Kimmel praised documentary filmmakers' courage under censorship risks.

The ceremony was notable for its embrace of resistance narratives, as the documentary 'Mr. Nobody Against Putin' won the Oscar for best documentary feature. Director David Borenstein highlighted the film's exploration of complicity in the face of a nation's loss.

A touching In Memoriam segment paid tribute to industry icons, including director Rob Reiner. Meanwhile, the introduction of a new category for casting acknowledged the unsung heroes of film, with Cassandra Kulukundis taking home the award for 'One Battle After Another.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

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