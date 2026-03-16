Left Menu

Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines at the Oscars: A Night of Glamour and Cultural Connections

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas returned to the Oscars at the Dolby Theatre, where she presented the Best International Feature award. Accompanied by Javier Bardem, who made anti-war remarks, Chopra Jonas showcased international cinema's cultural impact. Meanwhile, Isha Ambani made her debut on the prestigious red carpet alongside her husband, Anand Piramal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-03-2026 11:19 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 11:19 IST
Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines at the Oscars: A Night of Glamour and Cultural Connections
Priyanka Chopra Jonas
  • Country:
  • United States

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a striking return to the Oscars stage, presenting the Best International Feature award at the 98th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre. The prestigious event saw Chopra Jonas alongside stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway. The ceremony was hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.

Chopra Jonas, dressed in an exquisite white feathered Dior gown, shared the stage with Javier Bardem, who opened with poignant remarks against war and shared his admiration for cinema's cross-cultural reach. The duo announced the nominees, with Norway's 'Sentimental Value' taking the honor.

The evening was also marked by the debut of industrialist Isha Ambani on Hollywood's famed red carpet, accompanied by her husband Anand Piramal. The couple displayed elegant fashion choices, adding to the evening's glamour and prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

Kerala Congress to Announce Assembly Election Candidates in Phases

 India
2
Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

Officebanao: Revolutionizing Commercial Interiors with Fresh Capital

 India
3
Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Amidst Allegations

Assam's Healthcare Transformation: Amit Shah Unveils New Medical Projects Am...

 India
4
Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

Andhra Pradesh Braces for Thunderstorms: IMD Issues Weather Alert

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and automation fueling new workplace fear: Technological unemployment anxiety

Global AI safety efforts focus too much on prevention

Financial inclusion can boost Africa’s economy, if institutions are strong

Opportunities and challenges for AI digital twins in farming

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026