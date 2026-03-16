Priyanka Chopra Jonas Shines at the Oscars: A Night of Glamour and Cultural Connections

Actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas made a striking return to the Oscars stage, presenting the Best International Feature award at the 98th Academy Awards held at the Dolby Theatre. The prestigious event saw Chopra Jonas alongside stars like Robert Downey Jr. and Anne Hathaway. The ceremony was hosted by comedian Conan O'Brien.

Chopra Jonas, dressed in an exquisite white feathered Dior gown, shared the stage with Javier Bardem, who opened with poignant remarks against war and shared his admiration for cinema's cross-cultural reach. The duo announced the nominees, with Norway's 'Sentimental Value' taking the honor.

The evening was also marked by the debut of industrialist Isha Ambani on Hollywood's famed red carpet, accompanied by her husband Anand Piramal. The couple displayed elegant fashion choices, adding to the evening's glamour and prestige.

(With inputs from agencies.)