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Discovering 'Nani Ka Secret': Pilgrim's Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Pilgrim, a rising clean beauty brand, has launched its 'Nani Ka Secret' campaign featuring Rashmika Mandanna. The campaign highlights their popular Advanced Hair Growth Serum with Korean black rice, reflecting both cultural nostalgia and global beauty traditions. Pilgrim aims to blend beauty secrets with modern science, targeting modern consumers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:27 IST
Discovering 'Nani Ka Secret': Pilgrim's Blend of Tradition and Innovation
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  • India

Pilgrim, one of India's rapidly growing clean beauty brands, has introduced an innovative campaign titled 'Nani Ka Secret'. The campaign is fronted by brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna, spotlighting the advanced hair growth benefits of their bestselling serum, which incorporates Korean black rice as a central ingredient.

This hair growth serum, initially launched in 2021, has become a favorite among consumers, appealing to customers by infusing Korean beauty secrets with trusted Indian traditions. A fresh take on cultural nostalgia is brought to life as the campaign connects the dots between age-old wisdom and cutting-edge formulations.

The 'Nani Ka Secret' campaign is being prominently displayed on social media and OTT platforms, and through outdoor advertisements in major metro cities. In weaving together cultural heritage with advanced dermatological science, Pilgrim continues to redefine the beauty industry landscape with its strategic, world-inspired narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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