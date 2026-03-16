Discovering 'Nani Ka Secret': Pilgrim's Blend of Tradition and Innovation

Pilgrim, one of India's rapidly growing clean beauty brands, has introduced an innovative campaign titled 'Nani Ka Secret'. The campaign is fronted by brand ambassador Rashmika Mandanna, spotlighting the advanced hair growth benefits of their bestselling serum, which incorporates Korean black rice as a central ingredient.

This hair growth serum, initially launched in 2021, has become a favorite among consumers, appealing to customers by infusing Korean beauty secrets with trusted Indian traditions. A fresh take on cultural nostalgia is brought to life as the campaign connects the dots between age-old wisdom and cutting-edge formulations.

The 'Nani Ka Secret' campaign is being prominently displayed on social media and OTT platforms, and through outdoor advertisements in major metro cities. In weaving together cultural heritage with advanced dermatological science, Pilgrim continues to redefine the beauty industry landscape with its strategic, world-inspired narrative.

(With inputs from agencies.)