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Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Dreams of Directing a Blockbuster with Star-Studded Cast

Filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari aspires to direct a big-budget film with stars like Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sai Pallavi. She emphasizes the importance of studio backing for such projects, questions the male dominance in directing event films, and expresses interest in the action genre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 16-03-2026 12:31 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 12:31 IST
Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari Dreams of Directing a Blockbuster with Star-Studded Cast
Filmmaker
  • Country:
  • India

Renowned filmmaker Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, celebrated for her thoughtful films such as ''Nil Battey Sannata'' and ''Bareilly Ki Barfi'', envisions directing a high-budget film featuring Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Sai Pallavi.

Addressing the Red Lorry Film Festival, Iyer Tiwari questioned the prevalence of male directors in creating major 'event films'. She voiced her ambition to challenge this norm by directing a Rs. 100 to Rs. 1,000 crore project, highlighting the necessity for studio support and trust in her creative vision.

Passionate about exploring the action genre, Iyer Tiwari cited her admiration for films like ''Incredibles'', ''Spider-Man'', and ''Shahenshah''. Here, collegial encouragement for fellow directors, such as Geetu Mohandas' work on ''Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-ups'', was also expressed.

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