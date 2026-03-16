Honoring Harichand Thakur: Celebrating Matua Heritage and Influence

In a rallying tribute, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and West Bengal BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari paid homage to Harichand Thakur, the revered spiritual figure of the Matua community, in celebration of his 215th birth anniversary.

Marking the occasion, a grand Matua Dharma Mela is underway in North 24 Parganas, attended by devotees honoring Thakur's enduring teachings of dignity and equality that have inspired generations. Modi, in a public message, underscored the spiritual and cultural significance of Thakur's legacy in unifying diverse communities and fostering societal harmony.

The Matua community, a prominent group in West Bengal's electoral dynamics, underscores the intricate weave of culture and politics in the state. The community's historical migration from East Pakistan and its subsequent socio-political integration are pivotal in shaping contemporary electoral narratives.

(With inputs from agencies.)