India's Notable Absences and Surprises at the 98th Academy Awards

India had a brief moment of recognition at the 98th Academy Awards when Priyanka Chopra Jonas presented the award for best international feature film. Her advocacy sent ripples through social media, but overall Indian representation was limited.

Bollywood icon Dharmendra's absence from the In Memoriam segment was noticeable, despite the segment's extended duration. Additionally, Indian American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir's documentaries did not secure wins.

In attendance were Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, both donning high-fashion outfits, adding to the glamour of the night. Yet, the focus on Indian talent and achievements was not as prominent as some had hoped.

(With inputs from agencies.)