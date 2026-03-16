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India's Notable Absences and Surprises at the 98th Academy Awards

India was briefly in the Oscars spotlight with Priyanka Chopra Jonas presenting. However, there were notable absences and misses, including Dharmendra in the In Memoriam section and Indian filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir not winning any awards. The event featured outfits worn by Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Los Angeles | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:01 IST
India's Notable Absences and Surprises at the 98th Academy Awards
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India had a brief moment of recognition at the 98th Academy Awards when Priyanka Chopra Jonas presented the award for best international feature film. Her advocacy sent ripples through social media, but overall Indian representation was limited.

Bollywood icon Dharmendra's absence from the In Memoriam segment was noticeable, despite the segment's extended duration. Additionally, Indian American filmmaker Geeta Gandbhir's documentaries did not secure wins.

In attendance were Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, both donning high-fashion outfits, adding to the glamour of the night. Yet, the focus on Indian talent and achievements was not as prominent as some had hoped.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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