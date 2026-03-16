Cultural Backlash: Jeyamohan Condemns Vairamuthu's Jnanpith Recognition

The awarding of the prestigious Jnanpith Award to lyricist Vairamuthu has sparked outrage within the Tamil intellectual community.

Renowned writer Jeyamohan, also a Jnanpith recipient, condemns the decision, highlighting Vairamuthu's alleged misconduct and questioning his literary contributions.

The controversy underscores tensions between cultural integrity and power dynamics in Tamil literature. Criticism has spread across platforms, with notable voices like Charu Nivedita and Chinmayi Sripaada pointing to systemic ethical concerns.