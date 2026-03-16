Cultural Backlash: Jeyamohan Condemns Vairamuthu's Jnanpith Recognition
Lyricist Vairamuthu's recent Jnanpith Award has incited backlash among Tamil cultural figures like Jeyamohan, who criticizes the choice due to Vairamuthu's alleged misconduct and lack of literary merit. The debate spotlights broader issues of ethics and power in Tamil arts. Critics emphasize the impact of such accolades on Tamil literature's integrity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 16-03-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 15:30 IST
- Country:
- India
The awarding of the prestigious Jnanpith Award to lyricist Vairamuthu has sparked outrage within the Tamil intellectual community.
Renowned writer Jeyamohan, also a Jnanpith recipient, condemns the decision, highlighting Vairamuthu's alleged misconduct and questioning his literary contributions.
The controversy underscores tensions between cultural integrity and power dynamics in Tamil literature. Criticism has spread across platforms, with notable voices like Charu Nivedita and Chinmayi Sripaada pointing to systemic ethical concerns.
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