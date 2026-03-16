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Oscar Triumphs: Jessie Buckley Shines in 'Hamnet', Brazilian Breakthrough, and Hollywood's Dazzling Night

Jessie Buckley, celebrated in her hometown of Killarney, wins an Oscar for her role in 'Hamnet.' Metallics dazzled on the red carpet, with stars Emma Stone and Rose Byrne leading the fashion charge. Brazil's 'The Secret Agent' garners global attention, and Warner Bros' hits 'Sinners' and 'One Battle After Another' dominate the awards.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 18:30 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 18:30 IST
Oscar Triumphs: Jessie Buckley Shines in 'Hamnet', Brazilian Breakthrough, and Hollywood's Dazzling Night
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In a night of glitz and glory, Jessie Buckley's triumph at the Oscars has put Killarney on the global map, as she claimed the Best Actress award for her role in 'Hamnet.' Her hometown celebrated the journey of the actress from local productions to Hollywood's prestigious stage.

The red carpet was alive with metallic and jewel tones, as celebrities brought classic glamour to the Oscars. Emma Stone and Rose Byrne were among the notable arrivals, with Stone dazzling in a Louis Vuitton silver dress and Byrne in a chic Dior gown.

Brazil's 'The Secret Agent' made history, earning a nomination for Wagner Moura in the Best Actor category. Meanwhile, Warner Bros secured a bittersweet victory with 'Sinners' and 'One Battle After Another' leading the Oscars as the studio readies for a major industry shakeup with its sale to Paramount.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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