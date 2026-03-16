Warner Bros' Oscar Triumph Amidst Monumental Hollywood Shakeup

Warner Bros took the spotlight at the Academy Awards on Sunday, winning 11 Oscars with standout films such as 'One Battle After Another' and 'Sinners.' Despite this success, the company faces a major transition, as it is set to be acquired by Paramount Skydance in a colossal $110 billion deal.

The acquisition will merge two iconic movie studios, reducing the number of major players in the film industry amidst pressures of consolidation, competition from streaming platforms, and labor concerns. This signifies a transformative moment in Hollywood's landscape.

Other studios also had moments of recognition, with Netflix winning seven Oscars, NBCUniversal receiving a key award, and Disney securing a visual effects Oscar for 'Avatar: Fire and Ash.' The industry braces for change, anticipating how such mergers will shape its future.