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Patna's Ram Navami to Rival Major Indian Festivals, Promises Record-Breaking Celebrations

BJP national president Nitin Nabin announced that Patna's Ram Navami celebrations will be grand and comparable to West Bengal's Durga Puja and Maharashtra's Ganesh Chaturthi. With 52 processions and widespread decorations, the event is expected to be historic. Nabin avoided questions about invitations to Prime Minister Modi and President Murmu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 16-03-2026 19:01 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 19:01 IST
Patna's Ram Navami to Rival Major Indian Festivals, Promises Record-Breaking Celebrations
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BJP national president Nitin Nabin has announced grand plans for this year's Ram Navami celebrations in Patna, envisioning an event as large as West Bengal's Durga Puja and Maharashtra's Ganesh Chaturthi.

Speaking at a press conference, the 45-year-old leader detailed plans to significantly expand the traditional celebrations, which will feature 52 processions converging at Dak Bungalow crossing, up from the usual eight. Nabin also indicated that the city will be adorned with thousands of saffron flags, urging residents to display 'Mahavir Dhwaj' on their rooftops.

While Nabin shared ambitious plans for the event, he declined to answer questions about whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi or President Droupadi Murmu would be invited, or about his candidacy in the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections.

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