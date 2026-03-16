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Shrapnel Hits Historic Landmark in Jerusalem Amid Rising Tensions

Shrapnel from an interception impact landed on the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate's rooftop in Jerusalem, near the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. This incident is part of the uncommon fire hitting Jerusalem's Old City amid the ongoing war, marking a shift from previous conflicts where the city was largely spared.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:33 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:33 IST
Shrapnel Hits Historic Landmark in Jerusalem Amid Rising Tensions
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a rare occurrence, shrapnel from an interception has landed on the rooftop of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem, an area close to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. This site is significant in Christian tradition as the place where Jesus was crucified, buried, and resurrected.

The incident is part of a series of unusual attacks on Jerusalem's Old City during the current conflict, an area typically shielded from such violence in past wars, including exchanges with Iran.

Despite the attack, there have been no immediate reports of injuries, but the ongoing conflict has seen multiple locations around the Old City, such as eastern and western parts of Jerusalem, coming under fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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