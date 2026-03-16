Shrapnel Hits Historic Landmark in Jerusalem Amid Rising Tensions

In a rare occurrence, shrapnel from an interception has landed on the rooftop of the Greek Orthodox Patriarchate in Jerusalem, an area close to the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. This site is significant in Christian tradition as the place where Jesus was crucified, buried, and resurrected.

The incident is part of a series of unusual attacks on Jerusalem's Old City during the current conflict, an area typically shielded from such violence in past wars, including exchanges with Iran.

Despite the attack, there have been no immediate reports of injuries, but the ongoing conflict has seen multiple locations around the Old City, such as eastern and western parts of Jerusalem, coming under fire.

(With inputs from agencies.)