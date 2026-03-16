Sean Penn Chooses Ukraine Over Oscars
Actor Sean Penn skipped the Oscars to meet Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv, showing support for the war-torn nation. Known for his advocacy, Penn has visited Ukraine multiple times, including filming a documentary about Russia's invasion, and lending Zelenskiy one of his Oscars in 2022.
In a surprising move, Hollywood star Sean Penn made headlines by skipping the Oscars to travel to Kyiv, where he met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. This decision emphasized Penn's unwavering support for Ukraine amidst its ongoing conflict with Russia.
Ukraine's state railway operator maintained secrecy around Penn's visit, revealing the journey only after his arrival. The gesture was lauded by President Zelenskiy, who expressed gratitude for Penn's steadfast friendship and advocacy.
Penn, who has been an outspoken supporter of Ukraine, documented the Russian invasion in a 2023 film. Previously, he demonstrated solidarity by lending one of his Oscars to Zelenskiy, reflecting the deep ties between the actor and the country.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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