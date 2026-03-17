Uttarakhand's Yoga Revolution: From Devbhoomi to Yogbhoomi

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami underscored the significance of yoga as a holistic lifestyle practice at the inauguration of the International Yoga Festival-2026. Held at Muni Ki Reti's 'Ganga Resort,' the event emphasized that yoga transcends physical exercise, promoting spiritual and mental well-being, especially for today's youth.

According to Dhami, Uttarakhand is not only a land of gods but also a 'Yogbhoomi,' where Rishikesh is hailed as the global yoga capital. He detailed state initiatives like the 'Yoga Policy-2025,' establishing AYUSH centers, and promoting spiritual tourism to reinforce yoga's legacy, a hallmark of India's ancient spiritual tradition.

The festival, organized by Garhwal Mandal Vikas Nigam and the Uttarakhand Tourism Department, has evolved over the past 35 years, enhancing yoga's global presence. Including special events like a 'Run for Yoga' and a 'Heritage Walk,' the festival aims to connect Garhwal's villages to tourism, fostering spiritual and economic growth.