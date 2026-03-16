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Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park

A 16-year-old, identified as Naitik, died in a motorcycle accident near Janeshwar Mishra Park after losing control of the vehicle, which collided with a scooty and another car. Three individuals were injured, with Naitik succumbing to his injuries at the hospital. His family declined a post-mortem.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 16-03-2026 20:43 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 20:43 IST
Tragic End: Teen's High-Speed Ride at Janeshwar Mishra Park
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A tragic motorcycle accident near Janeshwar Mishra Park claimed the life of a 16-year-old boy named Naitik on Sunday morning. The young motorcyclist lost control of his speeding vehicle and collided with a scooty and another vehicle, resulting in injuries to three individuals.

The incident occurred while Naitik was driving at high speed from Gate 4 to Gate 5 of the park. The collision was so severe that it caused significant injuries, ultimately leading to the boy's death after being transported to the hospital.

Authorities report that Naitik's family requested not to perform a post-mortem examination. The deceased's body was handed over to his family members the same day. The incident underscores the dangers of reckless driving and high-speed vehicular movement.

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