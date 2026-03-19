India Climbs in World Happiness Rankings: A Focus on Social Media and Optimism

India has risen to 116th place in the 2026 World Happiness Report, up from 118th last year. Despite the uplift, the nation ranks behind regional neighbors Nepal and Pakistan. This year's report, published by the University of Oxford's Wellbeing Research Centre in collaboration with Gallup, focuses on 'Happiness and Social Media.'

India's improvements are notable in areas like perception of corruption, ranking 64th, and generosity at 78th. The report draws on extensive well-being data collated from over 140 countries, analyzed by leading global researchers. Afghanistan remains the unhappiest country, while Finland continues as the happiest for the ninth consecutive year.

Finland's Ambassador to India, Kimmo Lähdevirta, cited societal trust and development as key to his nation's top billing. He suggested that merging Indian optimism with Finnish happiness could result in a potent combination. Despite the rankings, India's growing optimism is highlighted as a silver lining.

(With inputs from agencies.)