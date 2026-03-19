Ensuring LPG Supply: Haryana's Vigilant Measures

In response to concerns about domestic LPG availability, Haryana Minister Rajesh Nagar reassured residents that the supply remains sufficient and under control. The state has been actively combating black marketing, leading to 12 FIRs and the seizure of 169 cylinders in various districts including Kurukshetra and Narnaul.

Nagar emphasized that district-level committees, comprising Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and District Food and Supplies Controllers, have been formed to tackle cooking gas-related complaints swiftly. The Minister reiterated that the state's LPG supply from the backend is fully operational and urged citizens not to panic.

As reports emerged of citizens rushing to refill available cylinders, Nagar appealed for calm, emphasizing the normalcy of the gas supply situation. He urged people to buy cylinders only according to their regular needs, to support the government's efforts to ensure consistent supply for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)