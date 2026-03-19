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Ensuring LPG Supply: Haryana's Vigilant Measures

Haryana Minister Rajesh Nagar assured that the state's domestic LPG supply remains stable, addressing concerns over black marketing. Twelve FIRs have been filed, and 169 cylinders seized across various districts. Nagar encouraged residents to refrain from panic buying and adhere to usual LPG requirements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:12 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:12 IST
Ensuring LPG Supply: Haryana's Vigilant Measures
Rajesh Nagar
  • Country:
  • India

In response to concerns about domestic LPG availability, Haryana Minister Rajesh Nagar reassured residents that the supply remains sufficient and under control. The state has been actively combating black marketing, leading to 12 FIRs and the seizure of 169 cylinders in various districts including Kurukshetra and Narnaul.

Nagar emphasized that district-level committees, comprising Deputy Commissioners, Superintendents of Police, and District Food and Supplies Controllers, have been formed to tackle cooking gas-related complaints swiftly. The Minister reiterated that the state's LPG supply from the backend is fully operational and urged citizens not to panic.

As reports emerged of citizens rushing to refill available cylinders, Nagar appealed for calm, emphasizing the normalcy of the gas supply situation. He urged people to buy cylinders only according to their regular needs, to support the government's efforts to ensure consistent supply for all.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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