Amazon MGM Studios Unveils Upcoming Theatrical Releases

Amazon MGM Studios has revealed its forthcoming lineup of theatrical releases, showcasing a diverse array of films from celebrated filmmakers and noted actors. Among the slated films are 'Dilkashi', directed by Malayalam auteur Lijo Jose Pellissery, and 'Nayyi Navelli', a supernatural-comedy starring Yami Gautam.

The announcement also included 'Vibe', marking actor Kunal Kemmu's return as a director, who also stars alongside Preity Zinta. Additionally, two other feature films, 'Raftaar' and 'Kuku Ki Kundli', promise to deliver gripping narratives with familiar faces like Rajkummar Rao and Bhuvan Bam.

Notably, the slate extends to include Kartik Aaryan's 'Naagzilla' and 'VVAN - Force of the Forest', featuring Siddharth Malhotra. These films, combining fantasy elements and compelling stories, are set to premiere on Prime Video following their theatrical release.