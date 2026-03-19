Left Menu

Gulf Supply Chain Resilience Amid US-Israeli Tensions: A Food Security Dilemma

In the wake of heightened tensions due to a US-Israeli attack on Iran, authorities and businesses in the UAE and the Gulf are working tirelessly to maintain the supply of essential goods. Despite marginal price increases for some food items, initiatives by the Lulu Group and UAE officials aim to keep prices stable and supply chains robust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 19-03-2026 22:56 IST | Created: 19-03-2026 22:56 IST
Gulf Supply Chain Resilience Amid US-Israeli Tensions: A Food Security Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Tensions are running high in the Gulf region following the US-Israeli attack on Iran, prompting the UAE and neighboring countries to work diligently in maintaining the flow of essential goods. Officials are focused on inspecting prices to avoid unjust hikes.

In response to minor surges in fruit, vegetable, and meat prices, Ahmed Ahli, the Director of Consumer Protection, urges residents to avoid stockpiling and report any suspected overpricing to authorities. This approach, he emphasizes, helps stabilize the market during these challenging times.

Meanwhile, the Indian-owned Lulu Group has significantly bolstered their supply chain by air and sea, transporting over 8,000 metric tonnes of crucial food items from India. This effort assists in stabilizing food supply in the UAE and other Gulf regions, particularly beneficial to the region's large Indian expat community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

NZ Retains Reef Fish Ban After 22,000 Public Submissions

 New Zealand
2
NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

NZ Economy Returns to Growth, Faces Global Uncertainty Ahead

 New Zealand
3
Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

Waihoehoe Road Upgrade Begins, Boosting South Auckland Growth

 New Zealand
4
Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

Fast-Track Boost for Bay of Plenty Highway Project

 New Zealand

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Regulating AI could change who wins AI race

Businesses that master human–AI collaboration will lead AI economy

AI systems may be fueling ‘digital colonialism’ through indigenous data extraction

Can AI bridge the gap between smart cities and citizen participation?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026