Gulf Supply Chain Resilience Amid US-Israeli Tensions: A Food Security Dilemma

Tensions are running high in the Gulf region following the US-Israeli attack on Iran, prompting the UAE and neighboring countries to work diligently in maintaining the flow of essential goods. Officials are focused on inspecting prices to avoid unjust hikes.

In response to minor surges in fruit, vegetable, and meat prices, Ahmed Ahli, the Director of Consumer Protection, urges residents to avoid stockpiling and report any suspected overpricing to authorities. This approach, he emphasizes, helps stabilize the market during these challenging times.

Meanwhile, the Indian-owned Lulu Group has significantly bolstered their supply chain by air and sea, transporting over 8,000 metric tonnes of crucial food items from India. This effort assists in stabilizing food supply in the UAE and other Gulf regions, particularly beneficial to the region's large Indian expat community.

(With inputs from agencies.)